How to Watch Castleford Tigers vs. Huddersfield Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers host the Giants on Thursday at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in Rugby Super League action.

With 23 points after 16 matches, Huddersfield is currently sitting in third place in the Super League standings with 11 wins, one draw and four losses. Castleford, meanwhile, is sitting in sixth place with 16 points and eight wins, no draws and eight losses.

How to Watch Castleford Tigers vs. Huddersfield Giants Today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Castleford Tigers vs. Huddersfield Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Tigers head into the match at home on Thursday with back-to-back wins in Super League action. The first was a 20-14 win over Toulouse on June 12. Then, in the team's most recent outing, Castleford defeated the fourth-placed Dragons 17-16 on Sunday.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, is currently on a six-match winning streak in Super League action that began on April 28 with its 14-12 win over Wakefield Trinity. In its most recent outing, the Giants beat Hull KR 38-10 on Sunday to notch their sixth win in a row.

With both teams hoping to extend their respective winning streaks, the Tigers and the Giants face off at Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Thursday in the 17th round of the Rugby Super League season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

