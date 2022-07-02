Top Major League Rugby draft prospects square off for the scouts in Herriman, Utah

The Collegiate Rugby Shield was created to allow college rugby stars a chance to show their talents to Major League Rugby scouts in an All-Star competition. The inaugural game is set for Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, with 50 of the top draft-eligible prospects in the country playing.

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Shield Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The players have been divided into Team Canyons and Team Peaks. Canyons is coached by St. Bonaventure director of rugby Tui Osbourne. Ray Barkwill, a former MLR champion with the Seawolves, retired as a player and joined Collegiate Rugby Shield as a coach to lead Team Peaks.

Among the top prospects are Florida State number eight Angus Kelly for Peaks. Snow College scrum-half Sione Mahe will play for Team Canyons. Also on hand will be Iowa State prop Brandon Karnes and a pair of standouts from Lindenwood, lock Bill Whiteside and scrum-half Evan Conlon.

Carter Smith of Wilfrid Laurier University, also a lock, is the lone Canadian in the match.

Arizona State wing Devin Rivet posted the best time in the 40-meter sprint at the MLR combine, posting a 4.84-second run. Conlon and BYU fullback Connor Olvera each ran the 10-meter sprint in 1.52 seconds. The MLR Draft is set for Aug. 18.

