How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Shield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top Major League Rugby draft prospects square off for the scouts in Herriman, Utah

The Collegiate Rugby Shield was created to allow college rugby stars a chance to show their talents to Major League Rugby scouts in an All-Star competition. The inaugural game is set for Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, with 50 of the top draft-eligible prospects in the country playing.

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Shield Today:

Match Date: July 2, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The players have been divided into Team Canyons and Team Peaks. Canyons is coached by St. Bonaventure director of rugby Tui Osbourne. Ray Barkwill, a former MLR champion with the Seawolves, retired as a player and joined Collegiate Rugby Shield as a coach to lead Team Peaks.

Among the top prospects are Florida State number eight Angus Kelly for Peaks. Snow College scrum-half Sione Mahe will play for Team Canyons. Also on hand will be Iowa State prop Brandon Karnes and a pair of standouts from Lindenwood, lock Bill Whiteside and scrum-half Evan Conlon.

Carter Smith of Wilfrid Laurier University, also a lock, is the lone Canadian in the match.

Arizona State wing Devin Rivet posted the best time in the 40-meter sprint at the MLR combine, posting a 4.84-second run. Conlon and BYU fullback Connor Olvera each ran the 10-meter sprint in 1.52 seconds. The MLR Draft is set for Aug. 18.

