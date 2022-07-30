The best teams in the Premier Rugby Sevens league take the field today to prove who is the best in the sport. Rugby has become one of the fastest growing sports in the culture over the years as several leagues have thrived over the years and players get the opportunity to showcase their abilities at a professional level like today.

How to Watch The Austin Tournament- Elimination Round today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

The championships for the Premiere Rugby Sevens league hits the field after weeks of qualifying and teams preparing for this moment:

Earlier this month were events in San Jose, California (Bay Area) at PayPal Park and Washington, D.C. (The District) at Audi Field leading up to today’s championship event.

This championship event will take place from the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Premier Rugby Sevens league features four teams, the Experts, Headliners, Loggerheads and Loonies with both teams for the men and the women on each team.

In the semifinals for the men, the Experts take on the Loggerheads then the Headliners take on the Loonies to set up the consolation and championship games later on tonight.

For the women, they start the day with the Loggerheads vs. the Loonies and the Headliners vs. the Experts in the semifinals ahead of their consolation and championship games later tonight.

