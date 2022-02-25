How to Watch NRL Rugby: Raiders vs. Sea Eagles

The Canberra Raiders take on the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on Friday in a preseason matchup.

The Raiders and Sea Eagles will have another tuneup on Friday before the season begins in a few weeks.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raiders have named their squad for the second game of the preseason against the Sea Eagles.

Jamal Fogarty will have his first opportunity to play for the club after being named at halfback for Friday’s match and will partner with Jack Wighton in what will also be Wighton’s first appearance in 2022.

It will also be the first opportunity for Nick Cotric to play since returning to the club, with Matt Timoko, Josh Papalii, Josh Hodgson, Joe Tapine, Tom Starling, Michael Asomua and captain Elliott Whitehead all playing their first match of the season.

Sea Eagles Coach Des Hasler has named his squad for Friday's matchup, which is close to full strength. Tom Trbojevic, Kieran Foran and Daly Cherry-Evans were all named to play against the Raiders.

Sean Keppie has been named to start in the front row, while Tolutau Koula is in the centres, stepping in for Morgan Harper. Ethan Bullemor lines up in the second row with Josh Schuster out injured.

Regional restrictions may apply.