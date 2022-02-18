Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The preseason gets underway on Friday with the Canberra Raiders taking on the Sydney Roosters.

Who's ready for some rugby? Action gets underway on Friday with the Raiders and Roosters match. 

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters on fuboTV

In a side with relatively few NRL regulars, Adam Elliott plays his first game for the Raiders. Matt Frawley fills in at hooker, Albert Hopoate gets a chance on the wing and Corey Horsburgh starts at prop.

For the Raiders, Ricky Stuart has options with his backline, but a question lingers over who will play fullback with Xavier Savage challenging Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the No. 1 spot. 

Trent Robinson's squad is headlined by Lachlan Lam, Adam Keighran, Drew Hutchison, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Ben Marschke, Naufahu Whyte and new signing Kevin Naiqama.

Sandon Smith, Siua Wong, Vuate Karawalevu and Ronald Volkman have come through the club's system and will get their first taste of NRL rugby.

Connor Watson adds a whole new dimension to the Roosters’ attack and Trent Robinson will use the preseason to get a handle on what role best suits the former Knight. This match will mark the return of Luke Keary and Lindsay Collins after suffering knee injuries.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
2:00
AM/ET
