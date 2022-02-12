Ireland hasn't had a win in France since 2018 and is hoping to snap that streak today.

Today will be a clash of the titans as France and Ireland will battle it out in hopes to get closer to a championship win. Both of these clubs could very well be in contention to win Six Nations.

How to Watch France vs Ireland today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch the France vs Ireland match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France is coming off a dominating 37-10 victory over Italy and will hope to carry that momentum into today's match against Ireland.

Ireland is also coming off a victory, as it took care of business against Wales 29-7. The opening round play was great for both of these clubs and it will likely be a very close game.

Whichever team comes away with a victory is likely going to have a pretty clear path to a championship win. However, Ireland will be missing Johnny Sexton due to injury. Sexton has been great for the club and that could prove to be a major issue if the team cannot adapt.

Tune in to CNBC at 3 p.m. ET to see both of these dominant clubs go against each other.

Regional restrictions may apply.