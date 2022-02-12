Skip to main content

How to Watch France vs Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ireland hasn't had a win in France since 2018 and is hoping to snap that streak today.

Today will be a clash of the titans as France and Ireland will battle it out in hopes to get closer to a championship win. Both of these clubs could very well be in contention to win Six Nations.

How to Watch France vs Ireland today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch the France vs Ireland match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France is coming off a dominating 37-10 victory over Italy and will hope to carry that momentum into today's match against Ireland.

Ireland is also coming off a victory, as it took care of business against Wales 29-7. The opening round play was great for both of these clubs and it will likely be a very close game. 

Whichever team comes away with a victory is likely going to have a pretty clear path to a championship win. However, Ireland will be missing Johnny Sexton due to injury. Sexton has been great for the club and that could prove to be a major issue if the team cannot adapt.

Tune in to CNBC at 3 p.m. ET to see both of these dominant clubs go against each other.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

France vs Ireland

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch France vs Ireland

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Pepperdine

3 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Nice

8 minutes ago
yale
College Basketball

How to Watch Yale at Columbia

56 minutes ago
USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

1 hour ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy