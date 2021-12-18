How to Watch Warriors vs. Chiefs

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Glasgow Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs meet in the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.
    The Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs clash in Pool A. They seem to always face each other in these situations, avoiding the other in the draw only in the 2018-19 season. 

    How to Watch Glasgow Warriors vs. Exeter Chiefs Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    The Warriors have lost just two of their last 12 games when hosting Premiership opposition in the Heineken Champions Cup, winning nine and drawing one.

    The Chiefs are unbeaten in their last eight pool stage matches in the Heineken Champions Cup (winning seven and drawing one). They had previously gone more than two games without a defeat at this stage of the competition.

    Exeter hit 131 attacking rucks in the opening round of the 2021-22 Heineken Champions Cup, more than any other club, recording the best ruck success rate in the process.

    Exeter lock Jonny Gray – formerly a Glasgow player – sits jointly across the try-scoring charts after crossing for three tries in the opening round of the Heineken Champions Cup. He became the first lock to score a hat-trick in the competition.

    The clubs have faced each other seven times in the pool stage of the competition, with Glasgow winning none of its last three clashes (drawing one and losing two), after winning three of its first four encounters with the Chiefs.

