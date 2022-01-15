Skip to main content

How to Watch Connacht Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Connacht will take on Leicester in a Round 3 Champions Cup match Saturday, January 15th.

Leicester is 2-0 in Pool B of the Champions Cup play, and Connacht has won a match but also lost one.

How to Watch Connacht Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the Connacht Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connacht has scored 199 points as a team this season which is good enough for third in the United Rugby Championship.

Connacht also has 98 offloads which places the team at first in the United Rugby Championship.

Leicester won in the first round 16-13 in a very tightly-contested match against Bordeaux. The Tigers went on to beat Connacht 29-23 in Round 2 last month.

The Tigers have had a few matches where they have played very well. Earlier this month, they faced off against the Newcastle Falcons. They ended up beating them 31-0 in a match that was not close at any point.

They lost their first match of the season against the Wasps Rugby Football Club in a very close 16-13 match.

This will be a very interesting matchup between two solid teams, who both have a lot to prove.

Regional restrictions may apply.

