How to Watch New England Free Jacks vs NOLA Gold: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight kicks off the 2022 Major League Rugby season as the New England Free Jacks take on the NOLA Gold.

The 2022 Major League Rugby season kicks off when the New England Free Jacks will face the NOLA Gold.

How to watch the New England Free Jacks vs NOLA Gold game today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Watch the New England Free Jacks vs NOLA Gold game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season's champions were the LA Giltinis and they will be looking for a repeat in 2022. The Free Jacks are the preseason No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, but the Gold are right behind them at No. 2. 

The Giltinis outscored everyone in the league last year, so it will be a tough road to get to the championship.

The Gold were much better offensively last season than the Free Jacks. The Free Jacks were the better defensive team, so if they keep that same level of competition it should make for an interesting matchup.

Both of these teams could very easily be contending for the championship at the end of the season, and the road to that starts tonight in New Orleans.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 9 p.m. ET to see which of these two teams will come out on top in this Major League Rugby showdown. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

