How to Watch Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Newcastle takes on Canterbury-Bankstown in a preseason match.

The Newcastle Knights and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will face each other on Monday in a preseason NRL contest.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The 2021 season saw Newcastle finish in seventh place at 12-12, but the team lost to Parramatta 28-20 in the first game of the playoffs. 

As for Canterbury-Bankstown, 2021 was a disaster for the team as it finished 3-21, the worst record in the league. The Bulldogs had four fewer wins than the second-worst team.

The Bulldogs add eight new players via transfer this season, including three players who played for Penrith last year: Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Tevita Pengai Junior. The team also had 13 players transfer off of the team.

Newcastle will look closer to the same as last year, as just three players joined the team as transfers. Only five players left the team.

The 2022 NRL season officially begins on Mar. 10, with the Knights opening against the Sydney Roosters and the Bulldogs opening against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Newcastle Knights
Rugby

By Justin Carter
just now
Sports Illustrated
