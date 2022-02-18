The preseason gets underway on Friday with the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles taking on the Wests Tigers.

Who's ready for some rugby? Action gets underway on Friday with the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles taking on the Wests Tigers.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Wests Tigers Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Des Hasler has named two squads for the Sea Eagles trip to Leichhardt with the team to play the first half featuring Dally M Medal winner Tom Trbojevic, Reuben Garrick and key playmakers Kieran Foran and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Martin Taupau and Taniela Paseka will lead the way up front, while former Bronco Ethan Bullemor makes his club debut in the back row.

Exciting youngster Tolu Koulao has been named fullback for the second half. Fellow young guns Ben Trbojevic and Kaeo Weekes also have bright futures after recently signing contract extensions. They will run with Team B.

Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart have traveled a long way to be part of the Tigers’ quest to break a decade-long finals drought.

Michael Maguire will give most of his starting side a run against the Sea Eagles with Luke Brooks, David Nofoaluma, James Tamou and new recruit Tyrone Peachey all named.

