How to Watch NRL Rugby: Storm vs. Rabbitohs

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs face-off in the second round of the NRL on Wednesday.

The Storm overcame terrible luck in their opening game of the season, as they were able to fightback and overcome a deficit against Wests Tigers for a 10-point win.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Plus

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, it came at a huge cost. George Jennings and Christian Welch picked up season-ending injuries, while Brandon Smith has also been ruled out for the foreseeable future. However, the Storm are at least boosted with the return of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jesse Bromwich.

The Rabbitohs came away with a loss in their last match. The club lost to the Brisbane Broncos, last year’s grand finalists. They managed just a single score in the game. If South Sydney wants a chance at winning this game, it will have to be better on offense. That could likely happen with Latrell Mitchell set to return at fullback.

That will likely give South Sydney a necessary boost, but Melbourne is looking to make it two straight victories and seven straight victories in matchups against the Rabbits.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
16
2022

NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Plus
Time
4:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
