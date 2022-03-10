How to Watch NRL Rugby: Panthers vs. Sea Eagles

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Penrith Panthers vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After five months of waiting, NRL Rugby is back! On Thursday, the Penrith Panthers face the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles in the season opener.

Penrith, the reigning champions, fittingly kick things off against Manly. 

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Penrith Panthers vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Today:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Penrith Panthers vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers will be without leader Nathan Cleary, who has a shoulder injury. Sean O’Sullivan will take his place and has the tough task against experienced player Daly Cherry-Evans. Cleary’s absence has proven highly crucial in the past and could do so again.

Other key areas are the battles between Dally M winner Tom Trbojevic against Dylan Edwards, as well as the two forward packs going head-to-head.

The Sea Eagles won 16 matches and ended in the fourth spot with 34 points last season. While they managed to qualify in the elimination round, they eventually lost to Melbourne by 40-12.

While it's obvious the problems Trbojevic can create for opposing teams, there are other key players on the Sea Eagles roster this year. The main player to watch out for is Addison Demetriou. The winger has a lot of power and can prove to be a difficult player for the Panthers to stop.

The Panthers finished in the second spot last season with 21 wins, accumulating 44 points on the scorecard.

Apart from the big names for Penrith, Tyrone May has proven to be a versatile asset. Whether it is as a fullback or a hooker, he has successfully assumed a lot of roles on the team since 2015.

Regional restrictions may apply.

