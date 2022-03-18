How to Watch NRL Rugby: Dragons vs. Panthers

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Penrith Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dragons and Panthers both won their opening round match and will look to build off of that when they play on Friday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Dragons had a few issues against the Warriors last week, but pulled away at the end, while the Panthers were dominant despite missing star halfback Nathan Cleary.

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

The Dragons had plenty of production from their young stars, giving them something to build on this season, but face a big test against a Penrith side that was absolutely dominant in round one. 

Tariq Sims remains in the 19-man squad for the Dragons after a 24-hour cut and should return after making his return through the NSW Cup last week.

Aaron Woods (hamstring) is out this round and will be replaced by Francis Molo in the front row. Former Rabbitoh George Burgess will be on the bench after playing in the NSW Cup last week.

Moses Leota (shoulder) is out at least eight weeks for the Panthers, with Spencer Leniu being promoted to the starting side. Matt Eisenhuth returns after playing in the NSW Cup last week and Jaeman Salmon retains his spot on the bench. Lindsay Smith is the new player among the reserves.

