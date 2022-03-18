How to Watch NRL Rugby: Roosters vs. Sea Eagles

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Roosters and Sea Eagles are looking to rebound on Friday after losses in round one.

The Roosters and Sea Eagles were both outplayed in round one against impressive performances from the Knights and Panthers, respectively.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Roosters kept most of their big guns out during preseason matches since many were working their way back from injury. It showed in round one with the team struggling to find its rhythm against an energetic and disciplined Newcastle squad.

The Sea Eagles did the exact opposite, having Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans play big minutes in the preseason. However, they still had no answers against a dominant Penrith side in round one. 

Experienced utility Dylan Walker returns to the Sea Eagles, which knocks out Tolutau Koula, who played eight minutes in his debut game against the Panthers. Andrew Davey (knee) has been named among the reserves after injury kept him out.

Victor Radley and Billy Smith have been named to the Roosters roster despite suffering head knocks last week against the Knights. Both will continue to be monitored. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will start the game, but he may swap on game day with youngster Fletcher Baker, which is what the team did in round one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
4:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Roosters vs. Sea Eagles

By Quinn Roberts53 seconds ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Dragons vs. Panthers

By Quinn Roberts2 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Murray State vs. San Francisco: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) during the second half at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Francisco vs. Murray State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_17904544
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey5 hours ago
Mar 13, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates on the ice as hats land near him in celebration of the hat trick from Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
soccer fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown5 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy