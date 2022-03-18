How to Watch NRL Rugby: Roosters vs. Sea Eagles

The Roosters and Sea Eagles are looking to rebound on Friday after losses in round one.

The Roosters and Sea Eagles were both outplayed in round one against impressive performances from the Knights and Panthers, respectively.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters vs. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Roosters kept most of their big guns out during preseason matches since many were working their way back from injury. It showed in round one with the team struggling to find its rhythm against an energetic and disciplined Newcastle squad.

The Sea Eagles did the exact opposite, having Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans play big minutes in the preseason. However, they still had no answers against a dominant Penrith side in round one.

Experienced utility Dylan Walker returns to the Sea Eagles, which knocks out Tolutau Koula, who played eight minutes in his debut game against the Panthers. Andrew Davey (knee) has been named among the reserves after injury kept him out.

Victor Radley and Billy Smith have been named to the Roosters roster despite suffering head knocks last week against the Knights. Both will continue to be monitored. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will start the game, but he may swap on game day with youngster Fletcher Baker, which is what the team did in round one.

