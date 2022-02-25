How to Watch NRL Rugby: Tigers vs. Roosters

Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The West Tigers take on the Sydney Roosters on Friday in a preseason matchup.

The Tigers and the Roosters will have another tuneup on Friday before the season begins in a few weeks.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream NRL Rugby: Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has named his team for Friday's preseason match against the Sydney Roosters.

Playmaker Jackson Hasting will make his first appearance for the Tigers, as he partners with Luke Brooks in the halves. Fullback Daine Laurie and winger Ken Maumalo will also return to the field for the first time in 2022.

The Tigers are closer to full strength than the Roosters. However, the team has left Alex Twal off the roster.

With James Tedesco and Luke Keary still recovering from injury, the Roosters have decided to leave out other stars for their final preseason match. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Siosiua Taukieaho or Angus Crichton will not play.

Lachlan Lam will play at fullback, while Joseph Manu has been shifted to the halves, which may show a sign of things to come if Keary doesn't begin the season in the lineup. 

