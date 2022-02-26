How to Watch Scotland vs France

Scotland and France meet up in a Six Nations match as both countries are vying for a title.

France is the only team left among the Six Nations that has yet to be beaten during this tournament.

How to Watch the Scotland vs France match:

Match Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the Scotland vs France match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scotland is hoping to dash the chances of its opponent on the way to a Six Nations title. France has looked very good in its matches against Italy and Ireland and the club is looking to take that solid play into its game against Scotland.

Unfortunately for Scotland, it'll be missing a flanker for today's match. Hamish Watson will be out due to COVID-19 and that could be problematic for the team.

France is still the clear favorite to win and its unbeaten streak is a reason why. Scotland is coming off a 20-17 loss to Wales, which was tough for the club. It has to rebound against France today if it wants a shot at the title.

This should be a tightly-contested matchup between two very competitive countries.

Tune in to CNBC at 9 a.m ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.