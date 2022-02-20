A pair of 2-0 teams meet on Sunday as the Seattle Seawolves visit the San Diego Legion.

Major League Rugby action continues on Sunday as the Legion (2-0) play host to the Seawolves (2-0).

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at San Diego Legion Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Seattle Seawolves at San Diego Legion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, Seattle faced the Utah Warriors and came away with a 20-17 victory.

As for San Diego, the team's most recent game was a 37-29 victory over the Dallas Jackals.

Last season, both of these missed the playoffs, with San Diego finishing 6-10 and Seattle 4-12.

Two San Diego players entered this week tied for third in the league in tries, with Bjorn Basson and Ben Mitchell each having three on the season.

These two teams last played in Week 16 of last season, with San Diego winning the match 34-21. Ryan Matyas had a pair of tries for the winning side, with Peter Malcolm, Cole Zarcone and Cam Clark each adding one as well. Seattle got tries from Rhyno Herbst, James Malcolm and Tommy Hunkin-Clark.

Regional restrictions may apply.