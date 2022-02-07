How to Watch Arrows vs. Seawolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Arrows vs. Seattle Seawolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The regular season kicks off for the Arrows and the Seawolves on Sunday in Seattle.

The Toronto Arrows and Seattle Seawolves are looking to start the 2022 season off on the right foot when the clubs square off on Sunday. The Arrows finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings last season, while the Seawolves finished fifth in the Western Conference. 

How to Watch Toronto Arrows vs. Seattle Seawolves Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Toronto Arrows vs. Seattle Seawolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Arrows defeated the Seawolves in the lone meeting in 2021, with Toronto claiming a 52-7 victory. Toronto is currently on a two-match winning streak over Seattle and is 3-2 all-time against the Western Conference side.

Seven players will be making their Arrows debut. The newcomers will include starters Kyle Baillie, Conor McCann, Isaac Salmon and Ueta Tufuga, while Lolani Faleiva, Brandan Ferguson and James O’Neill will come off the bench.

The Arrows have a Canadian roster, with 12 Canadian internationals to face the club's Western Conference rivals.

Seattle will have a new front row combination that includes former Seahawks and University of Washington football player Taniela Tupou. 

The Seawolves hosted the domestic select-side Hartford Harpooners in their second and final preseason match. They showcased a staunch defense and scored early and often in a 50-0 win. 

