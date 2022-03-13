The Utah Warriors look to get revenge on the defending champs when they take on LA Giltinis on Sunday.

The defending Major League Rugby champion Los Angeles Giltinis take on the Utah Warriors in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals in L.A. on Sunday night.

How to Watch Utah Warriors at LA Giltinis Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

After setting the MLR scoring record with a 69-22 romp over the Dallas Jackals, the Warriors look to get revenge on the Giltinis, who ended their season a year ago with a 17-13 semifinal win. Los Angeles would go on to defeat Rugby ATL in the MLR Championship.

The Giltinis are off to a 2-2 start this season, with wins over the Toronto Arrows and New England Free Jackets recently. However, L.A. dropped its most recent contest to the Austin Gilgronis by a score of 22-9.

New Zealand rugby legend and L.A. skills coach Orene Ai’i made a stunning return to the pitch when he went flyhalf as Luke Burton pulled out injured in the warm-ups at Bold Stadium. Although L.A. came up short, Ai’i went from coach to player when he subbed in for Burton.

The Giltinis look to get back on the winning track against Utah, who will be out for revenge on Sunday night.

