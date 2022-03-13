Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Warriors at LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah Warriors look to get revenge on the defending champs when they take on LA Giltinis on Sunday.

The defending Major League Rugby champion Los Angeles Giltinis take on the Utah Warriors in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinals in L.A. on Sunday night.

How to Watch Utah Warriors at LA Giltinis Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Utah Warriors at LA Giltinis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After setting the MLR scoring record with a 69-22 romp over the Dallas Jackals, the Warriors look to get revenge on the Giltinis, who ended their season a year ago with a 17-13 semifinal win. Los Angeles would go on to defeat Rugby ATL in the MLR Championship.

The Giltinis are off to a 2-2 start this season, with wins over the Toronto Arrows and New England Free Jackets recently. However, L.A. dropped its most recent contest to the Austin Gilgronis by a score of 22-9. 

New Zealand rugby legend and L.A. skills coach Orene Ai’i made a stunning return to the pitch when he went flyhalf as Luke Burton pulled out injured in the warm-ups at Bold Stadium. Although L.A. came up short, Ai’i went from coach to player when he subbed in for Burton.

The Giltinis look to get back on the winning track against Utah, who will be out for revenge on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Utah Warriors at LA Giltinis

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17885840
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17876962
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17877130
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17875700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy