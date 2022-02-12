Today will be a Six Nations battle between Wales and Scotland.

Scotland and Wales will be battling it out in some Six Nations action today. If Wales wants to repeat the championship it won last year, a victory today is important.

How to Watch Wales vs Scotland today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch the Wales vs Scotland match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wales is coming off a loss to Ireland and a loss today would all but end its chances of repeating. Scotland, however, is coming off a victory over England and looks to carry that momentum into today's match.

However, this is not going to be easy for either side. Scotland will be hoping to win its first two games in Six Nations play for the first time, and Wales is not going to make that easy for the club.

This could be a great opportunity for Scotland to take advantage of a Wales team that just lost to Ireland and advance. Wales has its back against the wall and will need to get a victory to maintain its status in Six Nations.

Tune in to CNBC at 1 p.m ET to catch all of the Six Nations rugby action.

Regional restrictions may apply.