Skip to main content

How to Watch the Broad Street Run: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is one of the largest and most historic runs in Philadelphia today.

With the Boston Marathon taking over the streets recently, it is running and active season as the Blue Cross Broad Street Run in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania hits the streets today. The race is the biggest in terms of participants of its kind, not a full marathon, but a 10 mile race through the streets of one of the most historic cities in the United States.

How to Watch Broad Street Run today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

Watch Broad Street Run online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The city of Philadelphia is excited for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run as the historic race has been limited or canceled in recent years due to the pandemic:

This running event has taken place in Philadelphia on the first Sunday of May every year since the early 1980’s. It is an annual tradition that was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but appears to be back in full gear this year.

Overall the race is 10 miles long, so not the traditional 26.2 miles of a marathon, like the famous Boston Marathon that was run in late April this year in waves.

Since the race first started in 1980 it has grown from just under 1,600 finishers to 40,689 racers in 2012 to become one of the biggest races in terms of total participants in the United States.

In 2021 Dennis Kipkosgei (46:13 total time) of Kenya won for the men with Allie Kieffer (52:56) of the United States winning for the women. Kieffer set the women’s record that had been held since 1999 by Catherine Ndereba of Kenya.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

NBC 10: Broad Street Run

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Madison Keys
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Women's 2nd Round & Men's 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
marathon running
Running

How to Watch the Broad Street Run

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Vaughn Taylor hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
celtic
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Celtic vs Rangers

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Troyes AC vs Lille

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
SI Guide

Bucks-Celtics Sets Up to be a Classic Series

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy