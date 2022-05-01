How to Watch the Broad Street Run

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is one of the largest and most historic runs in Philadelphia today.

With the Boston Marathon taking over the streets recently, it is running and active season as the Blue Cross Broad Street Run in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania hits the streets today. The race is the biggest in terms of participants of its kind, not a full marathon, but a 10 mile race through the streets of one of the most historic cities in the United States.

How to Watch Broad Street Run today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

The city of Philadelphia is excited for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run as the historic race has been limited or canceled in recent years due to the pandemic:

This running event has taken place in Philadelphia on the first Sunday of May every year since the early 1980’s. It is an annual tradition that was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but appears to be back in full gear this year.

Overall the race is 10 miles long, so not the traditional 26.2 miles of a marathon, like the famous Boston Marathon that was run in late April this year in waves.

Since the race first started in 1980 it has grown from just under 1,600 finishers to 40,689 racers in 2012 to become one of the biggest races in terms of total participants in the United States.

In 2021 Dennis Kipkosgei (46:13 total time) of Kenya won for the men with Allie Kieffer (52:56) of the United States winning for the women. Kieffer set the women’s record that had been held since 1999 by Catherine Ndereba of Kenya.

