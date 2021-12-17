Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch SailGP Australia, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    SailGP returns to the iconic Sydney Harbor for the seventh event of Season 2. Expect some close, heart-stopping races on Day 1.
    Sydney Harbor sets the scene for what will be an exciting day of competitive sailing. This is the first day of a two-day event.

    Host Australia will be fighting for national pride, as the sport’s best athletes from seven other nations have made the trip to Sydney. Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States are all taking part in the event.

    How to Watch SailGP Australia: Day 1 Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game: 12:00 a.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live Stream SailGP Australia: Day 1 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sitting on 45 points, Australia is one point ahead of Nathan Outteridge’s Japan SailGP team and the United States team.

    The Australian team features Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Jason Waterhouse, Olympic silver medalist and two-time Australian female sailor of the year Nina Curtis and America’s Cup winner and ocean racer, wing trimmer Kyle Langford.

    These teams will square off on identical F50 catamarans, which can reach speeds of nearly 100 kilometers per hour. 

    The first season of SailGP was won by the Australian team, which was led by Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Slingsby. 

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    SailGP Australia: Day 1

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    12:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    How to Watch SailGP Australia: Day 1

