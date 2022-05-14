Celtic hosts Motherwell on the last matchday of the second phase in the Scottish Premiership tournament on Saturday.

Celtic secured their 53rd title in the history of Scotland's top-flight league championship following the club's 1-1 draw at Dundee United on Wednesday. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored Celtic's lone goal in the match that helped secure the league title. With a four-point lead over second-place Rangers in the standings and just one match left to play, Celtic could lose on Saturday against Motherwell and still maintain their lead over all other teams in the Scottish Premiership table.

How to Watch Celtic vs. Motherwell Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live Stream Celtic vs. Motherwell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Celtic is undefeated in the second phase so far with two wins and two draws in its first four matches, which is what led to the club achieving its most recent Scottish Premiership title.

Motherwell is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action with a 2-1 victory over third-place Hearts in its most recent outing on Wednesday. Joseph Efford and Ricki Lamie scored the goals in the match that secured all three points for the home side.

Celtic and Motherwell face off on Saturday in what will be mostly a celebration for the home side which will get to show off its newest piece of hardware in front of its fans at Celtic Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.