One of the biggest derbies in soccer returns with an Old Firm showdown of fantastic proportions when Celtic take on Rangers on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst never had the opportunity to play in an Old Firm derby during his days as a Rangers player, but the Dutchman is due a dangerous debut in the fixture on Wednesday.

Celtic can move to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a midweek win at home, but the Gers will be itching to open a five-point lead at the summit following a rough ride home from Ross County.

How to Watch Celtic vs. Rangers Today

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Celtic vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ange Postecoglou has led the Hoops to 13 games unbeaten, winning all but one of those fixtures and coming into the derby having won their last four league games.

Van Bronckhorst’s side boast a 13-match undefeated run of their own, but back-to-back draws on the road to Aberdeen and Ross County have re-opened the title chase once more.

Rangers have won their last three Old Firm fixtures, but each of those came at Ibrox, and they were held to a 1-1 draw when they last made the short trip to Celtic Park in March 2021.

Despite the disappointment stemming from the end result, the trip to Ross County did provide Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo to score minutes into his debut for the club.

He’ll look to keep his place in the XI, although Van Bronckhorst has confirmed the game will come too soon for Wales star Aaron Ramsey, who joined on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

Celtic will be missing manpower in midfield themselves with Nir Bitton suspended for the clash following his red card during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee United.

Callum McGregor’s recent return to training is all the more uplifting as a result, while Daizen Maeda — a January loan signing from Yokohama F. Marinos — should also be fit to feature.

Rangers have been boosted by Leon Balogun’s return to fitness, but Alfredo Morelos remains unavailable while on international duty with Colombia, while Filip Helander’s knee injury keeps him sidelined.