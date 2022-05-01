Skip to main content

How to Watch Celtic vs Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scottish soccer takes the spotlight again this weekend as Celtic host Rangers in another edition of the Old Firm.

The Old Firm returns on Sunday as Celtic and Rangers collide for a fourth time already in 2022, with the two Scottish Premiership title favorites ready to resume their historic rivalry.

The Hoops host the Gers as one of soccer’s most famous fixtures prepares for another rendition, and the potential rewards on offer match the occasion as tensions reach fever pitch.

How to Watch Celtic vs. Rangers Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Celtic vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Glaswegian giants won their opening games in the Championship play-off round, but Celtic will be glad to have home advantage in their favor after topping the table in the normal season.

Rangers drew blood last after coming from behind to beat the Bhoys out of the Scottish FA Cup semi-finals in extra time last month, but Celtic completed a league double over their nemeses prior to that.

Ange Postedoglou’s men are looking to recall some of that inspired form as they look to make it three wins from their last four Old Firm encounters, having gone three years without a derby win prior to that.

It helps their case that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have an added distraction in the Europa League, having only recently returned following Thursday’s valiant 1-0 defeat at RB Leipzig.

The side can afford to feel upbeat about their European chances after keeping one of Germany’s top clubs to a single-goal margin away in Leipzig, even if it spreads their resources more thinly.

Including the FA Cup result against Sunday’s opponents, Rangers have now managed to win just three of their last seven away games inside the 90 minutes.

Celtic, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five home fixtures inside regulation time, with Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt the last to bat them on their own turf when they knocked them out of the Europa Conference League.

Sunday’s clash will have a heavy bearing on which of these teams is christened Scotland’s king this term, with the victor likely to take the crown come season’s end.

