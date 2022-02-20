A battle at the top between Dundee United and Rangers takes place on Sunday in Scotland.

The Rangers are currently in second place with 62 points and Dundee United is in sixth with 33 points in the Scottish Premiership. Their last match was on Dec. 18 with the Rangers winning 1-0. The lone goal was scored by defender James Tavernier.

How to Watch Dundee United FC vs. Rangers FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Dundee United FC vs. Rangers FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers have won three of their last five with one draw and loss during that span. Their last match was against Dortmund on Thursday with a 4-2 victory. The Rangers had three different players score while allowing an own goal by Dortmund.

It was credited to Dan-Axel Zagadou at the 54’. Scoring were James Tavernier 38’ (P), Alfredo Morelos 41’ and John Lundstram 49’.

Dundee United beat Partick Thistle 1-0 last weekend with midfielder Ian Harkes scoring at the 34’. Benjamin Siegrist was in goal defending 11 shots with three on target. He earned a yellow card at the 77th-minute mark. Dundee is reportedly down two starters due to injury.

Dundee United have demonstrated that they can beat the Rangers despite their standings in the league. This matchup should be exciting until the final whistle.

Regional restrictions may apply.