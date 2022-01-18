Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Aberdeen vs. Glasgow Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers travel to Aberdeen in midweek with an opportunity to tighten their grip on the Scottish Premiership lead.

The pressure is on the Rangers to carry over their momentum and kick off 2022 in the same victorious mood they ended last year when they travel to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Both teams will line up for their first fixture of the new year when they collide at Pittodrie Stadium, with the Scottish Premiership leaders in with a chance to increase their cushion at the top.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst may have gotten off to a disastrous start as the Rangers' boss after losing 3-1 at home to Hibernian in his club debut, but it’s been largely plain sailing since then.

A return of eight wins and a solitary draw in nine outings since that stumble means Rangers retain a three-point buffer atop the Premiership peak despite having played a game fewer than second-place Celtic.

Aberdeen has won four of their last five league games but remains in the sixth, 24 points off the summit in Stephen Glass’ first full campaign at their helm.

The former Atlanta United coach suffered a 4-0 humiliation at Rangers’ hands when he first met the capital giants in May last year. However, the improvement was clear for all to see when he took his side to a 2-2 draw in the repeat fixture this season.

This will be Aberdeen’s first instance hosting Rangers since last January, however, and the Glaswegians haven’t lost a league game at Pittodrie since September 2016.

Rangers have enjoyed a sea of highlights at this venue over the years, including a Nikica Jelavic bicycle-kick winner that’s now a little more than a decade old:

The club’s present-day savior in attack, Alfredo Morelos, has scored in four of the Rangers’ last five league outings and provided the first goal en route to their 2-2 comeback draw against Aberdeen in October.

The Colombian has scored three goals in his last two league meetings with the Dons and may be a safe bet to have another impact on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply

