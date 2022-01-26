Celtic Glasgow is currently on a four-match winning streak and will take on Heart of Midlothian today.

Celtic Glasgow is currently on a streak where they have not lost a match in the last four. It has had one draw, however.

How to Watch Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic Glasgow today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Both of these clubs are near the top of the Scottish Premiership standings this season and both are looking to move further up that list.

Rangers FC is currently at the top of the standings at 52 points, but Celtic is closing with 48 points.

Today could be big for Celtic as they can get closer to that top spot of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic is coming off two victories in the new year, one against Alloa Athletic, and the other against Hibernian.

Heart of Midlothian, however, has yet to give up a goal in the new year. It won the first match of 2022 against St. Johnstone 2-0 and then had a very convincing 5-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot.

This will be a very intriguing matchup against two very good clubs.

Tune in to CBSSN at 2:45 p.m. ET to see this Scottish Premiership showdown.

