Two-top tier teams will meet in in this Scottish Premiere league matchup between Livingston and Celtic.

Celtic (22-4-3) have not lost a Scottish Premiership match since Matchday 6 when the club lost 1-0 to Livingston (10-7-12). Scoring in that match was striker Andrew Shinnie in the 25th minute. Celtic did have its opportunities to tie and even win that match as they had possession for 80% of the outing and produced 16 shots and ten corner kicks.

How to Watch Livingston vs. Celtic Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Livingston vs. Celtic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Celtic are also competing in the Scottish Cup and take on Dundee United next Monday. In the last match, the club defeated St. Mirren 2-0 behind goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers (55’) and Callum McGregor (81’). Joe Hart was in net and kept a clean sheet.

While Livingston has not had the success that Celtic has, it is still in fifth place in the Premiership standings. Livingston has been able to pick up points in its last five matches with three wins and two draws. The latest match was a 2-1 victory over Dundee United after giving up an early goal. Scoring for Livingston was Scott Pittman (23’) and Ryan Edwards for Dundee United gave up an own goal in the 83rd minute to allow Livingston to gain two points.

Regional restrictions may apply.