How to Watch Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top four teams in the Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Motherwell, will face on Sunday.

First-place Celtic (57 points) will face fourth-place Motherwell (33 points) on Sunday in a Scottish Premiership battle.

How to Watch Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC Today

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being relatively close in the standings, Celtic has double the number of wins of Motherwell, with 18 on the season. The team has three draws and three losses and leads the league in goal differential at plus-37.

The team comes into this match having won five matches in a row, including Wednesday's 3-0 win over Rangers, the second-place team in the Scottish Premiership. Reo Hatate had two goals in the win, while Liel Abada added one.

As for Motherwell, the team is in fourth place but has a minus-six goal differential, which really highlights the gap between the top three teams and the rest of the league.

Motherwell has gone four matches without a win, drawing twice and losing twice in that span, including Tuesday's 1-1 draw with St. Mirren. Ross Tierney tied the match in stoppage time to keep Motherwell out of the loss column.

These two teams last played in December, with Celtic winning 1-0 behind a goal from Tom Rogic. 

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Motherwell FC vs. Celtic FC

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

