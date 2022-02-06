Skip to main content

How to Watch Rangers FC vs. Heart of Midlothian FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With a neck-and-neck race at the top of the Scottish Premiership coming down to the wire, Rangers FC faces Heart of Midlothian FC on Sunday in a huge matchup.

We're a good bit past the halfway mark of the Scottish Premiership campaign and things couldn't be tighter at the top, with Rangers trailing rival Celtic by just one point, boasting 56 to Celtic's 57 with 14 matches remaining on the schedule.

How to Watch Rangers FC vs. Heart of Midlothian FC today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Rangers FC vs. Heart of Midlothian FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's still anyone's league between those two, which makes today's matchup between Rangers and Hearts so vital, especially considering Heart of Midlothian FC is third on the table themselves with 43 points.

Hearts likely won't be able to catch either of the top two clubs, but they can play spoiler on Sunday and put a good-sized dent in Rangers' title hopes.

Rangers will enter the matchup today with something to prove, too, as they were just dismantled 3-0 by Celtic on Feb. 2, a humiliating result in a matchup with so much history behind it.

Hearts enters the match coming off of a draw, meanwhile, going scoreless for a full 90-plus minutes against Hibernian on Feb. 1.

Rangers is led on the season by Alfredo Morales and his eight goals, as well as by Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe, who have six apiece.

To catch the action and see how Rangers bounces back against a tough Hearts team, tune to CBSSN at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

