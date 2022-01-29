How to Watch Ross County vs. Rangers

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are out to extend their cushion at the table summit when they visit Ross County.

Rangers haven’t dropped a Scottish Premiership point against Ross County since 2017 and visit Global Energy Stadium on Saturday looking to secure a 12th successive win in this fixture.

The Gers haven’t lost a league game since August and will have high hopes of extending their four-point lead at the top of the table when they visit Malky Mackay’s men.

Following a brief stutter in his start to life in Glasgow, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has the Ibrox faithful back on side and has won 10 of his last 12 games at the helm.

Rangers drew 1-1 away to Aberdeen in their first outing of 2022 but have since won back-to-back games against Stirling Albion (4-0 in the Scottish Cup) and Livingston (1-0).

That victory over Livingston was the club’s first league outing since discovering Ianis Hagi would be sidelined for the remainder of the season following knee surgery.

Van Bronckhorst has brought in Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo in a bid to help supplement his creative abilities, with the winger potentially eyeing his debut in Dingwall:

Cedric Itten will also likely continue to deputize up front with Alfredo Morelos away with Colombia for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

While Rangers are riding a two-win streak and look nigh impregnable of late, Ross County have lost two on the bounce and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Livingston.

The Staggies did win their only home game of 2022 thus far after convincingly beating Motherwell 3-1 earlier in January, but a visit from Rangers risks tainting that unblemished record.

Mackay’s men sit 10th in the table and just six points off the bottom of the table, with no better time to clinch their maiden win over the Glasgow giants, almost six years after their first meeting.

