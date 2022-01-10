While neither Benfica B or Porto B can earn promotion out of Portugal's second-tier football league, as reserve teams are unable to advance, the two sides still have a lot to play for Monday.

How to Watch Benfica B vs. Porto B Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Benfica B is currently tied with Casa Pia for first place in the league, with both teams sitting at 33 points. Porto B is in 10th place with 24 points but has won three of its last four matches.

Porto B is coming off a 3–1 win over Penafiel in its most recent match, with Danny Loader scoring all three goals for the team.

Benfica B is coming off a loss, its third of the season, as it fell 2–1 against Feirense. Henrique Araújo scored the team's only goal in stoppage time.

These teams last played in May, with Benfica B winning 2–1 in a game that was marred by red cards, with three Benfica B and one Porto B player ejected.

