How to Watch Benfica B vs. Porto B: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica and Porto's reserve teams face off in Liga Portugal 2 action.

While neither Benfica B or Porto B can earn promotion out of Portugal's second-tier football league, as reserve teams are unable to advance, the two sides still have a lot to play for Monday.

Benfica B is currently tied with Casa Pia for first place in the league, with both teams sitting at 33 points. Porto B is in 10th place with 24 points but has won three of its last four matches.

Porto B is coming off a 3–1 win over Penafiel in its most recent match, with Danny Loader scoring all three goals for the team.

Benfica B is coming off a loss, its third of the season, as it fell 2–1 against Feirense. Henrique Araújo scored the team's only goal in stoppage time.

These teams last played in May, with Benfica B winning 2–1 in a game that was marred by red cards, with three Benfica B and one Porto B player ejected.

