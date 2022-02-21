Benfica B takes on Farense on Monday in Liga Portugal 2 action.

Benfica B, the third-place team in Portugal's second-tier league, will take on 14th-place Farense on Monday.

How to Watch Benfica B vs SC Farense Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Live stream Benfica B vs SC Farense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica B is the reserve team of Benfica. As such, the team is ineligible for promotion to the Primeira Liga and can't play in domestic cup competitions.

The team is coming off of a 2–1 win over SC Covilhã, with Henrique Araújo and Henrique Pereira each scoring a goal in the victory.

Farense has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, winning three of its last five. Before that stretch, the team had just two wins on the season.

The team is coming off of a 1–0 win over Varzim, with Pedro Henrique scoring for the team.

Benfica B and Farense last met in September, playing to a 2–2 draw. Cher Ndour and Henrique Araújo both scored early in the match for Benfica B, but Cristian Ponde responded in the 21st minute and Loide Augusto tied the match up early in the second half.

