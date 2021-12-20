Benfica B and Vilafranquense, two teams at opposite ends of Portugal's Segunda Liga, meet on Monday.

Portugal's Segunda Liga, also known as Liga Portugal 2, is the second-tier of Portuguese football, with the top two teams at the end of the season usually earning promotion to Primeira Liga. But this year's leader, Benfica B, is ineligible for promotion as it is the reserve team of Primeira Liga team Benfica. On Monday, Benfica B will take on 14th-place Vilafranquense.

How to Watch Benfica B vs. Vilafranquense Today:

Match Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

Benfica B has won three matches in a row, most recently defeating Academico de Viseu FC 1–0 thanks to a goal from Umaro Embaló.

On the season, Benfica B has 10 wins, two draws and two losses, with a plus-16 goal differential.

As for Vilafranquense, the team is coming off of its third win of the season, defeating Porto B 2–1 last Sunday.

Wagner de Andrade Borges scored a pair of goals in the first half to put his side up 2–0. In the 71st minute, Anderson Miguel da Silva was red carded, but even with a man advantage for the last 20 minutes, Porto B could only manage one goal.

These teams last met in January, playing to a 2–2 draw.

