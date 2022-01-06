How to Watch AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Two of Italy's most celebrated superpowers will do battle on Thursday when AC Milan host AS Roma in their first fixture of 2022.

A quarter of a century has passed since AC Milan last recorded three straight wins over AS Roma, but the Rossoneri can bag a rare hat-trick of victories in this fixture when they host the Giallorossi on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho has Roma sat fifth in Serie A and with a chance to climb above Juventus if they pull off the upset in Milan, with both teams targeting a dream start to 2022.

‘The Special One’ has beaten Milan four times in eight meetings as a manager, though Roma suffered a 2-1 defeat at home when he faced the Rossoneri for the first time in 11 years back in November.

Milan are currently four points below leaders and arch-nemeses Inter Milann heading into Week 20, paying the appropriate price after taking only 11 of the last 24 Serie A points on offer.

Roma are enjoying a much more positive patch of form, meanwhile, after winning three and drawing one of their last four games in all competitions.

The Giallorossi even collected an impressive 4-1 hammering of Atalanta in their most recent road fixture, a stellar response after crumbling 1-0 at Bologna a little more than a fortnight prior:

Milan have won only three of their last eight league outings and look more vulnerable than Stefano Pioli became accustomed to in 2021, hopeful that 2022 provides a springboard back to their old ways.

His men have suffered as many losses in their last seven league games as they had in the previous 24, resulting in Inter opening up daylight at the Serie A peak.

It’s been more than four years since Roma last recorded a victory over Milan at the San Siro, and former Inter chief Mourinho returns to the San Siro as an enemy for the first time since 2010.