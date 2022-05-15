How to Watch AC Milan vs Atalanta in Canada

Seria A-leading AC Milan hosts Atalanta on the second-to-last matchday of the Italian first division season on Sunday at San Siro Stadium.

With a win on Sunday at San Siro Stadium, AC Milan would secure its 19th Italian top-flight league title, which would put the club level with its eternal rival Inter Milan for the second-most Serie A championships in the tournament's history. Juventus has the most titles with a whopping 36 all-time. Atalanta comes into the match in eighth place with 59 points, just three points below fifth-place Lazio who currently holds a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atalanta Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

AC Milan has won its last four matches in a row in Serie A action as it races for its 19th Scudetto in its club's history. The team's most recent match was a 3-1 victory away at Hellas Verona where Sandro Tonali (2) and Alessandro Florenzi got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the Rossoneri.

Stefano Pioli's men must win in order to secure the Serie A title as a draw would leave Milan three points ahead of second-place Inter with one match left in the campaign.

AC Milan and Atalanta face off at San Siro on Sunday on the 37th matchday of the Italian first division season.

