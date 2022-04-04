Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Bologna in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan hosts Bologna to wrap up matchday 31 action in Serie A on Monday.

With just seven games left in the Serie A season, the race for the Scudetto is as tight as it has ever been. Following the international break, the two clubs in the top three of the Italian league standings just below AC Milan both won their respective matchups, leaving Inter Milan in third place with 63 points (and a game in hand) and Napoli in second place, level on points with the Rossoneri at 66.

Milan, coming off of a three-match winning streak before the FIFA break, must continue its run of form in order to stay atop the Serie A standings. The Rossoneri will look to do just that when they host Bologna, a team that they have beaten in 11 of their last 12 matchups together in the Italian first division.

The most crucial of the team's three wins in a row, and maybe its most important of the season so far, was a 1-0 victory over Napoli two matchdays ago thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute.

AC Milan will look to hand Bologna its third loss in as many matches when the teams face off on Matchday 31 at the historic San Siro Stadium on Monday.

