How to Watch AC Milan vs Genoa in Canada

The top of Serie A in A.C. Milan takes on the bottom of the league in No. 19 Genoa.

A.C. Milan is the No. 1 team in Serie A, but it is not running away with the league. It is just two points above both Inter Milan and Napoli. However, the top four qualify for the Champions League.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Genoa today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream in Canada: Link

Despite being the best team, Milan ranks No. 5 in goals scored and No. 10 in assists. It does shoot along though ranking No. 2 in shots.

In its last three games, it is 3-2-0. It beat Napoli, Empoli, and Cagliari all in a row before drawing two straight games with Bologna and Torino 0-0 leading into this match.

Genoa finds themselves on the complete opposite side of the rankings. It is No. 19 with only 22 total points, 46 points behind Milan.

At 2-14-16 on the season, this team is in dreadful fear of relegation to Serie B. In its last five games, it is 1-2-2. It drew two with Empoli and Atalanta and then beat Torino. It lost two leading into this game to Verona and Lazio.

