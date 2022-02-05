Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first Milan Derby of 2022 is set for this Serie A fixture.

Milan's top teams will clash in what will be the 223rd official meeting between the AC Milan and Inter Milan. The San Siro stadium will be the joint home venue, where third-place AC Milan will look to right their current path against top-of-the-league Inter.

How to Watch A.C. Milan vs. Inter Milan Today

Match Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream A.C. Milan vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan has a storied history of dominance as the most decorated Italian club in existence, but have never been able to assert this streak against its city rivals. Inter have claimed victory 78 times in the Derby della Madonnina, with its more recent outings even more favorable: Milan endured three years of consecutive defeat before Zlatan Ibrahimović secured victory for Milan in 2020, something he may find easier to accomplish again now he'll be joined up front by Olivier Giroud.

Simone Inghazi is less than a year into his tenure as head coach at Inter Milan, and while his performance has been generally praised, performance in this match will be under extra scrutiny in light of his first derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

A goalless draw against Juventus was also the result for AC Milan's latest outing, coming after a 2-1 defeat against Spezia, in which Rafael Leão was the sole player to score for I Rossoneri.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
