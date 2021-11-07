A high-powered Serie A matchup is in front of us as No. 3 Internazionale Milan takes on No. 2 AC Milan.

AC Milan is 10-1-0 in Serie A play and No. 2 on the table behind Napoli who has the same number of points but a higher goal differential. In their last five matches, AC Milan is 3-1-1. They lost to FC Porto 1-0 before winning three straight against Bologna, Torino and Roma. Most recently, they drew with FC Porto 1-1.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Internazionale Milan Online:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5

You can live stream AC Milan vs. Internazionale Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Internazionale (Inter) is 7-3-1 this season and No. 3 in the league. In their last five matches, Inter is 4-0-1. They won three against Crotone, Sampdoria and Roma before dropping their only loss to Juventus 3-2. They bring a one-game winning streak into this game against Udinese 5-1.

Inter and Milan rank No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in goals scored this season in Serie A. Inter also ranks No. 1 in assists and No. 4 in total shots. Milan ranks No. 5 in assists and No. 9 in total shots.

This game could very well come down to how well each goalkeeper play. Inter's keeper Samir Handanovic has 11 saves in 990 minutes and ranks No. 5 in the league. Milan's keeper Mike Maignan has seven saves in 630 minutes and together with Ciprian Tatarusanu's four saves rank No. 10 in the league.

With a game of this much talent, it could go either way. However, Inter is favored to win with a money line of +115 while AC Milan's money line is only +220. The draw is +250. The spread is one goal and the Over/Under is the average of 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.