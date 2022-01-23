Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Juventus FC in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the most intriguing matchups in soccer around the world this weekend takes place in Serie A on Sunday when AC Milan and Juventus meet.

Two top-five teams in Serie A, also two of the biggest teams in the world, take center stage in soccer on Sunday when AC Milan takes on Juventus in what should be a fantastically entertaining showdown.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Juventus FC in Canada today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Watch AC Milan vs. Juventus FC online with fuboTV:

AC Milan enters the important matchup sitting third on the Serie A table with 48 points in 22 games, though on somewhat up-and-down form of late. In their last five games, they have come out with nine total points thanks to three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a shocking 2-1 setback against Spezia where Emmanuel Gyasi scored the late winner for AC Milan's rivals in the 96th minute.

Juventus, on the other hand, are fifth on the table in Serie A, just outside of an automatic qualifying position for Champions League. They have 41 points in 22 games and come into Sunday's showdown in great form, winning four of their last five outings and drawing the other matchup for 13 points.

Their most recent showing was a 2-0 victory over Udinese on Jan. 15 where the goal scorers were Paulo Dybala (19') and American midfielder Weston McKinnie (79'), who has made waves in Italy since joining the club.

To catch all of the excitement of Juventus vs. AC Milan, tune into fubo Sports Network 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

