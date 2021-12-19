How to Watch AC Milan vs. Napoli

AC Milan hope to keep the Serie A summit within range after Napoli visit the San Siro on Sunday.

The Serie A title chase is set for a makeover on Sunday when fourth-place Napoli look to draw level on points with second-place AC Milan at the San Siro.

Neither team is in particularly bright form ahead of their Week 18 duel, but former leaders Napoli have a special sense of desperation about them after going three outings without a win in the league.

How to Watch Milan vs. Napoli Today

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Home victories over Lazio and Leicester City account for the only two wins Luciano Spalletti’s side have managed across their last eight outings in what’s been a substantial drop-off in output.

Five points from the last 18 on offer doesn’t scream champions-in-waiting, but this ever-changing title hunt could explode open once again if Napoli can end their malaise in Milan.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in three league outings, meanwhile, and recently saw their European hopes crushed after finishing their Champions League group in last place.

Their confidence looked shaken traveling to Udinese last time out, where it was only an injury-time intervention from Zlatan Ibrahimovic that ensured they came away with a share of the spoils:

That saw Stefano Pioli’s men surrender the top spot and slip just behind bitter rivals Inter, but the last home game of 2021 gives Milan added motivation to sign off the year on a high note.

Ibrahimovic, 40, will be expected to start up front for the hosts, although Olivier Giroud is another option after he returned to training earlier this week following an injury absence.

It’s just as well, too, considering attackers Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Pietro Pellegri remain out of commission, while defenders Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer are also sidelined.

Striker Victor Osimhen and star center-back Kalidou Koulibaly are the major misses for Spalletti’s visitors, who could also be without Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz if they fail late fitness tests.