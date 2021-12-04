Second-place AC Milan (35 points) will face last-place Salernitana (eight points) on Saturday in a Serie A match.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana Today:

Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream AC Milan vs. Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan is tied for the league lead in wins with Napoli at 11, though the team has just one win over its last four matches. That one win was a 3-0 victory over Genoa, with Junior Messias scoring a pair of goals. Zlatan Ibrahimović added one as well, bringing his team lead up to six goals.

Milan is also competing in the Champions League, where it sits third in Group B with one match left.

As for Salernitana, the team's 11 losses are the most in Serie A. The side hasn't won a match since Oct. 2 when it beat Genoa 1-0. It is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Juventus in its most recent match.

Federico Bonazzoli leads the club in goals with three, tying him with Spezia's Daniele Verde for the fewest goals by a team's top scorer.

These teams last played during the 1998-99 Serie A campaign, with AC Milan winning both matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.