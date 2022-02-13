How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sampdoria in Canada

AC Milan look to keep their Serie A title chase alive at home to Sampdoria on Sunday.

AC Milan have the Serie A summit in their sights ahead of Sunday’s clash against Sampdoria, who have won only one of their last eight games across all competitions.

The clubs couldn’t be in more opposite form considering the Rossoneri have lost just one of their last eight and enter Week 25 just a point off the pace being set by leaders and rivals Inter Milan.

Feb. 13, 2022

6:20 a.m. ET

Like the Nerazzurri, Stefano Pioli’s men have won once, drawn once and lost once across their last three outings and might be top of the table already were it not for those dropped points.

Still, the situation could be worse given that win happened to come away to Inter last Saturday, where a quick-fire brace from France frontman Olivier Giroud settled the three points.

Not content with his heroics in the league, Giroud more recently helped Milan book their place opposite Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, notching another brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 lashing of Lazio:

Pioli will be hard-pressed to find a reason to drop the former Chelsea and Arsenal forward for the visit of Sampdoria, who lost 1-0 at home to Milan in the reverse fixture back in August.

A ninth-minute decider from Brahim Diaz was all that was needed to separate the pair in their Serie A season-opener, although Milan will be wary after failing to win either of their last two league games at home.

A streak of losses encouraged Sampdoria’s upper management to make a change in their coaching staff, and Marco Giampaolo replaced Roberto D’Aversa at the helm last month.

The 54-year-old has won one and lost in his second spell at the Sampdoria helm and takes on one of his former clubs in the hope of springing a surprise to lift his side away from relegation.

La Samp sit 16th in the table and only five points from safety, but a shock win over the Rossoneri could afford them some much-needed breathing space.