Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    AC Milan looks to rebound following its first loss of the season.
    Author:

    Second-place AC Milan (32 points) will face 13th-place Sassuolo (15 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match.

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream AC Milan vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    AC Milan just lost its first match of the season, losing 4–3 to Fiorentina but staying in a tie for the Serie A lead after Napoli lost its first match of the season as well.

    In the loss, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a pair of goals, but only after his side was down 3–0. The score was 4–2 before Milan got one goal at the last second due to a Fiorentina own goal.

    Still, even with the loss, AC Milan has a plus-14 goal differential, third-best in the league, as well as the No. 2 scoring offense in Serie A.

    The team is also third in Champions League Group B right now, behind Liverpool and Porto.

    Sassuolo comes into this match after a 2–2 draw against Cagliari, with Gianluca Scamacca and Domenico Berardi each scoring goals in the match.

    Berardi leads the team in goals on the year with six. The team is at minus-1 in goal differential.

    AC Milan lost 2–1 to Sassuolo when these teams last met, ending a nine-game streak of Milan wins or draws between the two clubs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Spezia vs. Bologna

    2 minutes ago
    ac milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain

    2 hours ago
    Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Genoa

    2 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Final Round

    8 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17108974
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    10 hours ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    10 hours ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy