AC Milan looks to rebound following its first loss of the season.

Second-place AC Milan (32 points) will face 13th-place Sassuolo (15 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Sassuolo Today:

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream AC Milan vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan just lost its first match of the season, losing 4–3 to Fiorentina but staying in a tie for the Serie A lead after Napoli lost its first match of the season as well.

In the loss, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a pair of goals, but only after his side was down 3–0. The score was 4–2 before Milan got one goal at the last second due to a Fiorentina own goal.

Still, even with the loss, AC Milan has a plus-14 goal differential, third-best in the league, as well as the No. 2 scoring offense in Serie A.

The team is also third in Champions League Group B right now, behind Liverpool and Porto.

Sassuolo comes into this match after a 2–2 draw against Cagliari, with Gianluca Scamacca and Domenico Berardi each scoring goals in the match.

Berardi leads the team in goals on the year with six. The team is at minus-1 in goal differential.

AC Milan lost 2–1 to Sassuolo when these teams last met, ending a nine-game streak of Milan wins or draws between the two clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.