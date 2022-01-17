Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan vs Spezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan looks for its fourth win in a row as it takes on Spezia on Monday.

Second-place AC Milan (48 points) will face 16th-place Spezia (19 points) on Monday in a Serie A contest.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Spezia Today

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream AC Milan vs Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan has won three matches in a row, including a 3-0 win last weekend against Venezia that saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic score just two minutes into the game, with Theo Hernandez netting a pair of goals in the second half. Ibrahimovic leads the team in goals with eight.

The team also just won its round of 16 match in the Coppa Italia against Genoa by a 3-1 margin.

Spezia has been on the upswing, winning two of its last three matches as it tries to avoid relegation. It defeated Genoa 1-0 last Sunday, with Simone Bastoni scoring the only goal of the match. That goal moved him into a tie for the team lead in goals with three.

These teams have met three times in Serie A, with AC Milan winning twice and Spezia scoring a 2-0 upset win last season. In the first meeting this season, Milan won 2-1, with Daniel Maldini and Brahim Diaz each scoring a goal for the winning side and Spezia's Daniele Verde scoring his team's only goal.

