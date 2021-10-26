How to Watch AC Milan vs. Torino

The Serie A summit awaits AC Milan if it can extend its domestic winning streak at home against Torino.

AC Milan earned a 7–0 victory the last time they faced Torino. The club would leap to the top of the Serie A standings with a repeat of that result Tuesday at the San Siro.

Though AC Milan and first-place Napoli have the same number of points (25), Napoli has a better goal differential by three. Both clubs are undefeated through their first nine matches of the season.

How to Watch Milan vs. Torino

Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torino manager Ivan Juric and his team travel to the San Siro having recorded just one win on the road this term, while AS Roma (13) is the only team to have secured more points than AC Milan (12) at home.

Those statistics are all the more daunting for Torino considering Milan scored seven when they traveled to Turin in May. Ante Rebic provided the icing on the cake with a late hat trick.

Rebic missed Saturday’s 4–2 win at Bologna due to an ankle injury and won't be back in time to face Torino, with Samu Castillejo, Mike Maignan and Alessandro Florenzi also nursing injuries for AC Milan. Brahim Diaz is also unavailable after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on the opposing net but also scored an an own goal in Saturday’s win at Bologna. Olivier Giroud is another option to take Rebic’s place up front.

Torino have a striker dilemma of their own with Andrea Belotti currently out of favor. The Italian seems set to leave the club sometime in 2022.

Tuesday’s visitors will be missing versatile defender Cristian Ansaldi after he suffered a serious hamstring injury, and midfielder Rolando Mandragora is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Torino triumphed 3–2 over Genoa on Friday and is chasing back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

The club will seek their first win over Milan since 2019, but the home team is on a five-match Serie A win streak.