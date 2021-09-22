Serie A powerhouse AC Milan hosts a Venezia side looking to get farther away from the relegation zone.

Heading into today's match against Venezia, AC Milan sits third on the Serie A table with 10 points thanks to a solid 3-1-0 record through four matches in the Italian domestic competition.

How to Watch AC Milan vs Venezia:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Its most recent result was a stressful 1-1 draw against Juventus, one that required a 76th-minute goal by Croatian winger Ante Rebić for AC Milan to escape with an important road point.

The Serie A campaign hasn't been quite as fruitful for a Venezia side currently 17th on the table with three points on the season and a 1-0-3 record to go with a negative-five goal-differential.

Venezia earned its lone win of the campaign almost two weeks ago against Empoli, a 2-1 result that featured goals from French striker Thomas Henry and Nigerian forward David Okereke.

Venezia followed that up last weekend with a 2-1 defeat against Spezia, one that dropped it to 17th on the table, just one spot ahead of Juventus (yes, you read that correctly) for the highest spot in the relegation zone.

Obviously, that means Venezia will be hoping for a road miracle today against AC Milan, as it'll want to gain some breathing room from the bottom three clubs in the league.

A loaded AC Milan side, led by French star Olivier Giroud and young Italian starlet Sandro Tonali will make that quite difficult for Venezia, however.